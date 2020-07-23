New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Progressive worth $66,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,864,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $90.14 on Thursday. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

