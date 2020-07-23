New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $80,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $11,261,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

