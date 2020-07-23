New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $68,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 337,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

