New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $76,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

