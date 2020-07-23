New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,740 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $52,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $298.20 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

