NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Michael F. Falcon Sells 5,558 Shares

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 5,558 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NetGear stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.12. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $875.83 million, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetGear during the first quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NetGear by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NetGear during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in NetGear by 212.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NetGear during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

