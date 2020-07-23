Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells $21,395,954.37 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $216.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

