Neil Salvage Sells 24,910 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Salvage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lendingtree alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of Lendingtree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35.

On Friday, May 8th, Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of Lendingtree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39.

Lendingtree stock opened at $355.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.51. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $426.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.27, a P/E/G ratio of 640.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the second quarter worth about $1,783,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 28,650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 21.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.