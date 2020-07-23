Needham & Company LLC Upgrades SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to “Buy”

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SurModics stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. SurModics has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.98.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Equities analysts expect that SurModics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $86,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SurModics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SurModics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SurModics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in SurModics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

