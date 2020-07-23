NavCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.41 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $403,390.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Upbit. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,175,613 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, cfinex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

