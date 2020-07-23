National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.77

Press coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news impact score of -3.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of National Security Group stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of -0.07.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

