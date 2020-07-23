National Bank Financial Upgrades Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) to Outperform

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.40 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.60. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $432.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

