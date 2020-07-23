National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Overweight Rating for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $6.73 on Monday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $570.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.85.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 226,002 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 81,190 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.