National Bank Financial Increases People (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$12.00

People (CVE:PEO) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get People alerts:

People has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$58.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.70 million.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.