National Bank Financial Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,600.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1,621.00 price objective (up previously from C$1,612.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,572.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion and a PE ratio of 101.28. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,076.34 and a twelve month high of C$1,637.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1,535.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,411.65.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$9.80 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 42.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

