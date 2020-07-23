National Bank Financial Downgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to Sector Perform

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$18.50. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.03.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$14.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.42. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

