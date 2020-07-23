National Bank Financial Downgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to Sector Perform

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$18.50. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.03.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$14.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.42. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

