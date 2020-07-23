National Bank Financial Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$647.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.75.

NPI stock opened at C$36.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$36.79.

In related news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total value of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at C$7,462,135.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

