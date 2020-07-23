National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$78.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.
TSE:WPM opened at C$70.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion and a PE ratio of 258.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.19.
In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.10, for a total transaction of C$2,216,250.00.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
