National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$78.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE:WPM opened at C$70.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion and a PE ratio of 258.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$342.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.520492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.10, for a total transaction of C$2,216,250.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

