National Bank Financial Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.60

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.85 in a report on Monday.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$2.19.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$191.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.080381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

