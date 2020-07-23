National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.40.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.92.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Léon Marineau sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total transaction of C$38,282.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,924.61. Also, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 34,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$502,727.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$659,276.36. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,721 and sold 367,624 shares valued at $5,096,000.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.