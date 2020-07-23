Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.70.

NDAQ stock opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

