Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Barry J. Simon Sells 130,000 Shares

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,018,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,211,270 shares in the company, valued at $49,871,023.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NK stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Nantkwest Inc has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

