Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.22). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MUR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

MUR stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,304,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 362.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 936,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 138.3% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 893,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

