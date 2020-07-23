MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Receives $104.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

MSGE stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. MSG Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MSG Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $492,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSG Entertainment stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

