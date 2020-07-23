Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

MSADY stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.65.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

