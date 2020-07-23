Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.