Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 9,000 ($110.76) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZN. HSBC boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,331.11 ($102.52).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,801 ($108.31) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,534.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,892.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.07.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

