Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Electrolux has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $37.94 on Monday. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Electrolux will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

