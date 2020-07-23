Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Electrolux has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.
Shares of ELUXY opened at $37.94 on Monday. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.
Electrolux Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.