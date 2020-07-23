Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $988,000.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MS opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

