Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACI. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.66.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

