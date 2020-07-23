Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,652,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,962,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,688,000 after acquiring an additional 521,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,568 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.