Monarch (MT) Trading 46.9% Lower This Week

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Monarch has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar. Monarch has a market capitalization of $163,791.80 and $17.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monarch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.01922271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00083952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00191726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00121629 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch was first traded on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,502,668 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.