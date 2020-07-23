Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCRI. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.50. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $9,337,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 135,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 68,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $690,806.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

