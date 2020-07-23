Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $82.68

Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.50, but opened at $82.68. Moderna shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 496,823 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Get Moderna alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,283,582 shares of company stock valued at $144,629,958. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Moderna by 606.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 150,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.