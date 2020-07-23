Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Qualys (OTCMKTS:QLYS) Critical Contrast

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $10.06 million 4.52 -$8.82 million N/A N/A Qualys $321.61 million 13.59 $69.34 million $1.67 67.16

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobivity and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualys 1 8 5 0 2.29

Qualys has a consensus price target of $104.62, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than Mobivity.

Volatility & Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -65.75% N/A -116.81% Qualys 22.48% 19.56% 11.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qualys beats Mobivity on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. The company captures transaction details, analyzes the data, and motivates customers and employees to take actions that enhance business performance through its recurrency platform. Its recurrency platform that unlocks POS and mobile data to help transforming customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights, including recapture, which captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for any POS system; recognition that consist of various reporting and analytics tools to uncover patterns in the buying behaviors of consumers; receipt, which unlocks the power of transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages; reach that transforms standard SMS messaging into a data-driven marketing medium; and reup, which aids marketing to align focusing its attention on engaging the customer and trying to change their buying behavior. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

