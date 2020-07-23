Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Trading 7.2% Higher

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.83, 72,953 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 855,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOBL. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 671,764 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

