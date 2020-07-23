Mizuho Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $28.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.56.

HPP stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

