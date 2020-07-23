Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Trading 2% Higher

Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (LON:MINI)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62), 73,107 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 209,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.60).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

