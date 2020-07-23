Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

MIRM opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $529.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

