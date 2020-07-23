Minerco (OTCMKTS:MINE) Trading 100% Higher

Shares of Minerco Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) rose 100% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 12,230,337 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 29,169,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Minerco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MINE)

Minerco, Inc, through its subsidiary, Athena Brands, Inc, develops, produces, markets, and distributes a portfolio of specialty beverages in the United States. It offers VitaminFIZZ, a vitamin enhanced lightly sparkling water in lemon-lime, mango-orange, strawberry-watermelon, black raspberry, strawberry lemonade, and coconut-pineapple flavors; and VitaminCreamer, a vitamin fortified creamer, as well as coffee, French vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha under the COFFEE BOOST brand.

