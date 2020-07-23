Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34, approximately 175 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Minebea Mitsumi had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter.

Minebea Mitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

