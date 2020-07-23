Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34, approximately 175 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Minebea Mitsumi had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

