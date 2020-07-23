Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,133,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,082.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

