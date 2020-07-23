Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 6.3%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24, approximately 335,609 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,686,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Microvision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microvision by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,172,515 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

