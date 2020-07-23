Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 6.3%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24, approximately 335,609 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,686,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
MVIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Microvision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microvision by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,172,515 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
