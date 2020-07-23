Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 245,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

