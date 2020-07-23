Michael Cooper Buys 40,000 Shares of DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) Stock

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) Director Michael Cooper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,000.

Shares of TSE:DRM opened at C$18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.76. DREAM Unlimited Corp has a twelve month low of C$13.84 and a twelve month high of C$27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DREAM Unlimited Corp will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. DREAM Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

DRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DREAM Unlimited from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

About DREAM Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

