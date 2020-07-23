Michael C. Colby Sells 20,401 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,696,139.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 632,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,580,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $3,233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 74.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

