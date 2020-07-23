MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,779,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1,568.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,337,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,918 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $909,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

