Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

TSE MRU opened at C$58.30 on Monday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$49.03 and a 12 month high of C$61.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

