Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Barclays

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.50 ($9.55) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.84 ($11.05).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.86 ($9.96) on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.16) and a fifty-two week high of €14.15 ($15.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

